Rocket attacks on the village of Chaplyne killed 22 people in one day, and injured the same number

In one day, Russian rocket attacks on the village of Chaplyne in the Dnipropetrovsk region took the lives of 22 people. Search and rescue operations at the railway station are still ongoing.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

During the day, an enemy rocket destroyed a private house. Three people — a woman and two children — were buried under the rubble. A woman and a 13-year-old boy were saved by local residents, and the body of the dead 11-year-old boy was retrieved from the rubble by rescuers.

Later, the enemy attacked the settlement once again — first with one rocket, and then with three more.

The first attack damaged the utility buildings of the railway, and the following ones hit the station.

The impact caused a fire in five passenger cars. 21 people died, five of them burned in the car. Another 22 people were injured.

Rescuers localized the fire, search operations are ongoing.