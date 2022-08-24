Russia fired missiles at the Chaplyne railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region — 15 people were killed

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the railway junction at the Chaplyne station in the Dnipropetrovsk region. 15 people died, approximately 50 were injured.

This was said by President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking via video link before the UN Security Council.

According to the president, before the speech, he received information that the Russians launched missiles at the railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Four passenger cars are now on fire... At least 15 people have been killed and about 50 people have been injured. Rescuers are working. But unfortunately, the number of dead may still increase. This is how we live every day. This is how Russia prepared for this meeting of the UN Security Council," said Zelensky.