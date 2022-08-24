An 11-year-old child died as a result of rocket fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

An 11-year-old child was killed by a Russian missile in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

We are talking about a blow that happened at approximately 3:00 p.m. Then, as a result of the shelling, two children were buried under the rubble, but later they were able to pull them out.

Later, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, and his deputy reported the death of one child.

"There will be an answer for everything, for every crime for many generations of Russians. We will do everything for this. Isolation of Russia and responsibility for terrorists is the future of this terrorist state," wrote Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidentʼs Office.