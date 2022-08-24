An 11-year-old child died as a result of rocket fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

An 11-year-old child was killed by a Russian missile in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
We are talking about a blow that happened at approximately 3:00 p.m. Then, as a result of the shelling, two children were buried under the rubble, but later they were able to pull them out.
Later, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak, and his deputy reported the death of one child.
"There will be an answer for everything, for every crime for many generations of Russians. We will do everything for this. Isolation of Russia and responsibility for terrorists is the future of this terrorist state," wrote Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidentʼs Office.
- The morning of August 24 began with the shelling of Zaporizhzhia — the Russian military targeted two industrial enterprises located in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. Industrial facilities and the surrounding area suffered significant damage.
- Later, the Russian army launched a group missile attack on the city of Myrhorod, Poltava region. The rockets hit the military infrastructure. There are no dead or injured.
- At 3:00 p.m., a Russian missile hit a private house where children were in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
- According to the information of Operational Command "Pivnich" in the sky over Chernihiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two Russian multi-purpose unmanned aerial systems "Orlan". Another enemy drone was shot down over Vinnytsia.
- Russia also struck the Khmelnytskyi region, where the missile was aimed — it is not yet known.