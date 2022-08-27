Currently, there is no need to evacuate people in Kharkiv region, but a plan is being developed

Currently, there are no grounds for the mandatory evacuation of the population from the territory of the Kharkiv region, but plans for its implementation, if necessary, are being developed.

Oleh Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, reported about this on the air of the national telethon.

"First of all, this is planned training, which we constantly carry out taking into account the military situation. And, secondly, this is preparation for winter: given the state of our critical infrastructure, we must provide for evacuation from the territories adjacent to the contact line and the city of Kharkiv. These are planned measures for which we must be ready," he said.

The grounds for mandatory evacuation may be the danger surrounding the city or the high probability that the settlement will fall into the zone of active hostilities.

"Currently, there are no grounds for mandatory evacuation from Kharkiv region and Kharkiv," Syniegubov said.