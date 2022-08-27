Great Britain will provide Ukraine with underwater drones for demining the coastline and is already training the military.

The Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom announced this on August 27.

Overall, six autonomous devices will be sent to Ukraine to search for Russian mines in its coastal waters. Three of them will be transferred from a warehouse in Great Britain, and another three will be purchased from the producer.

The lightweight autonomous vehicle is designed for use in shallow coastal waters, operating effectively at depths of up to 100 meters for detecting, locating and identifying mines. The first group of Navy troops is already learning to use them.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: "This vital equipment and training will help Ukraine make its waters safe, help improve the flow of grain to the rest of the world and support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their efforts to protect their coastline and ports."