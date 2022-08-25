Great Britain will help Ukraine restore transport infrastructure — airports and sea ports

Great Britain will share technical expertise with Ukraine and help restore transport infrastructure, including airports and seaports.

The press service of the British government writes about it.

British Minister of Transport Grant Shepps held a telephone conversation with Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov. They signed a "historic agreement" on the obligation of Great Britain to help Ukraine in the restoration of infrastructure.

The British will share expert recommendations from the most prestigious organizations of the private sector. The UK will also send 5 buses from the Go Ahead Group to support the restoration of connections between Ukrainian settlements, and equipment to repair routes that are crucial for grain exports.

Experts will provide knowledge in the field of reconstruction of airports, runways and ports. They will work with the Ministry of Infrastructure, including training airport personnel, air traffic controllers and aviation security services.

Shepps told the details of the £10 million aid to Ukrzaliznytsia. This money will buy equipment for repairing bridges and laying tunnels, key hand tools and more than 120 grain trucks that will help mobilize Ukrainian grain warehouses.

"Great Britain has some of the best transport experts in the world, and their exchange with Ukraine will not only help them recover, but will also raise the profile of British business on a global scale," he emphasized.