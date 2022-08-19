Britain will allocate £15 million for Ukrainians. Who will get this money?

Great Britain will allocate £15 million (approximately $18 million) to help Ukrainians who suffered during the war.

This is reported on the website of the British government.

This money is part of the humanitarian aid that the UK provides to support the people of Ukraine, East Africa and Syria — a total of £36 million. Of these, £15 million will be directed specifically to support Ukrainians.

Up to 200 000 Ukrainian refugees in Poland and internally displaced persons in Ukraine, including children, the elderly and people with disabilities, will be able to receive assistance.

The funds will be distributed by the international humanitarian organization Mercy Corps to provide emergency financial support to meet basic needs, including food, water and sanitation, psychological support and childcare services.