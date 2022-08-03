Great Britain plans to allocate 3 billion pounds of aid to Ukraine

Great Britain plans to allocate another package of financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of £3 billion.
Sky News writes about it.
This decision was supported by Finance Minister Nadim Zahavi. Funds will be transferred through the state agency UK Export Finance (UKEF). Of these funds, £2.3 billion are planned to be spent on defense needs. The remaining £700 million will be given to companies that declare their desire to help Ukraine in post-war reconstruction.
According to the publication, BAE Systems and Babcock International are ready to sign individual cooperation contracts.
- The day before, the European Union granted Ukraine €1 billion as the first tranche of a new emergency macro-financial assistance.
- At the beginning of July, the media reported that Germany blocked the EU aid package to Ukraine in the amount of €9 billion. Berlin approved only the first tranche of €1 billion.