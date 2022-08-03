Great Britain plans to allocate 3 billion pounds of aid to Ukraine

Great Britain plans to allocate another package of financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of £3 billion.

Sky News writes about it.

This decision was supported by Finance Minister Nadim Zahavi. Funds will be transferred through the state agency UK Export Finance (UKEF). Of these funds, £2.3 billion are planned to be spent on defense needs. The remaining £700 million will be given to companies that declare their desire to help Ukraine in post-war reconstruction.

According to the publication, BAE Systems and Babcock International are ready to sign individual cooperation contracts.