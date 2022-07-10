Media: Germany has been blocking the €9 billion EU aid package for Ukraine for more than a month

Germany blocked the EU aid package to Ukraine in the amount of €9 billion. Berlin approved only the first tranche of €1 billion.

The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera writes about this with reference to its sources.

According to it, Germany has been blocking aid for more than a month. Finance Minister Christian Lindner does not agree with the fact that Brussels proposes to finance aid to Ukraine at the expense of the common European debt.

The publication suggests that the blocking of aid could be one of the reasons for the dismissal of the ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Andrii Melnyk.