Ukraine has already exported a million tons of food through the “grain corridor”.

Ukrainian ports exported the first million tons of food during the 25 days of operation of the "grain corridor".
Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem announced this on August 27.
Food was exported by 44 ships from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenne. The harvest was delivered to 15 countries.
This is only a third of the volume that Ukraine expects to export in the coming month through ports. In the coming weeks, volumes will grow much faster, Nayyem assured.
- On July 22, in Istanbul, at the proposal of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny. On August 1, within the framework of the implementation of the agreements, the first ship — Razoni, under the flag of Sierra Leone — left Odesa port.