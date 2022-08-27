Ukraine has already exported a million tons of food through the “grain corridor”.

Ukrainian ports exported the first million tons of food during the 25 days of operation of the "grain corridor".

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem announced this on August 27.

Food was exported by 44 ships from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenne. The harvest was delivered to 15 countries.

This is only a third of the volume that Ukraine expects to export in the coming month through ports. In the coming weeks, volumes will grow much faster, Nayyem assured.