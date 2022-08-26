Rocket company MDBA reported the data leak. Among them are secret NATO documents and information about its products

The weapons company MBDA Missile Systems reported about the leak of confidential data about its products. Hackers put this data up for sale.

The BBC writes about it.

Now NATO representatives are studying the reasons for the leak. The France-headquartered company said hackers breached the system using an external hard drive in Italy. The investigation centers around one of MBDAʼs suppliers.

Cybercriminals said they were selling 80GB of stolen data for 15 bitcoins (approximately $317,000). They also claim to have sold this data to at least one unknown buyer so far.

The attackers claim that among the stolen data is "secret information about employees of companies that participated in the development of closed military projects", as well as "design documentation, drawings, presentations, video and photo materials, contractual agreements and correspondence with other companies."

The hackers provided a free sample of the files, including documents labeled "NATO Confidential," "NATO Restricted," and "Unclassified Controlled Information." These marks mean that the disclosure of such data may harm the interests of the Alliance.

The BBC managed to get acquainted with this sample. Among other things, there was a presentation detailing the inner workings of the Land Ceptor CAMM, a general-purpose modular anti-aircraft missile. These missiles are used in the Sky Saber air defense systems, which were transferred to Poland after the beginning of the Russian invasion.