The United States has confirmed that it has used military hackers against Russia. They helped Ukraine

The director of the US National Security Agency, General Paul Nakasone, has admitted that US military hackers have conducted operations against Russia.

He told Sky News.

According to Nakasone, the hackers conducted a series of offensive, defense, and information operations, many of them in support of Ukraine in repelling the Russian invasion. During some operations, the United States detected foreign hackers and identified their tools. This helped the Americans themselves to study the elements of a cyber attack.

Nakasone said that the NSA had earlier launched a program in which US cyber command specialists went to 16 allied countries to work with intelligence. As part of the program, in December 2021, US specialists arrived in Ukraine and spent 90 days there.