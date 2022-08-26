The occupiers destroyed more than 30 clinics for the treatment of COVID patients in Ukraine

The occupiers destroyed more than 30 clinics in Ukraine designated for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. 18 of them were completely destroyed, and 18 were partially destroyed.

Viktor Kuzin, the Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health, stated this on the air of the telethon.

At the same time, according to him, an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 among the population has been recorded recently. In particular, 9 500 cases of the disease were registered last week.

Currently, 40 000 hospital beds are deployed in Ukraine, and about 39 000 of them are equipped with oxygen.

Cousin predicts a further increase in the incidence of the disease in the fall, but adds that now the outbreak of COVID-19 will not be as intense as in 2021.

"We do not expect that this will be a significant, significant and severe increase in morbidity. The numbers will not be as large as during past outbreaks," he noted.