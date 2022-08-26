The occupiers destroyed more than 30 clinics for the treatment of COVID patients in Ukraine

The occupiers destroyed more than 30 clinics in Ukraine designated for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. 18 of them were completely destroyed, and 18 were partially destroyed.
Viktor Kuzin, the Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health, stated this on the air of the telethon.
At the same time, according to him, an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 among the population has been recorded recently. In particular, 9 500 cases of the disease were registered last week.
Currently, 40 000 hospital beds are deployed in Ukraine, and about 39 000 of them are equipped with oxygen.
Cousin predicts a further increase in the incidence of the disease in the fall, but adds that now the outbreak of COVID-19 will not be as intense as in 2021.
"We do not expect that this will be a significant, significant and severe increase in morbidity. The numbers will not be as large as during past outbreaks," he noted.
- At the beginning of July, Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko stated that the number of coronavirus diseases has increased in Ukraine, and the health care system is being prepared for a possible new wave of the coronavirus. Also, an increase in the number of new patients is recorded in Europe, and in some places some quarantine norms are already being returned.
- On July 13, the World Health Organization called on the governments of all countries of the world to return the general requirement to the mask regime. This call was explained by the increase in the number of deaths from the coronavirus and emphasized that the pandemic is not over yet.