WHO calls on the governments of countries to return the mask regime. The pandemic is not over

The World Health Organization called on the governments of all countries of the world to return the general requirement to the mask regime. This call was explained by the increase in the number of deaths from the coronavirus.

Sky News writes about it.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that the lifting of coronavirus restrictions does not mean that the disease has disappeared and the pandemic has come to an end.

According to him, sub-variants of "Omicron" continue to cause new waves of diseases, hospitalizations and deaths around the world.

"I am concerned that the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, putting additional pressure on already strained health systems and health workers. I am also concerned about the trend towards an increase in the number of deaths," said Director.