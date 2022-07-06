Ministry of Health: In Ukraine, the incidence of coronavirus has increased, the country is preparing for a new wave

The number of coronavirus-related diseases has increased in Ukraine, the health care system is being prepared for a possible new wave of the coronavirus.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko during a briefing on July 6.

"Last week, 1,018 cases of coronavirus disease were recorded, compared to 943 cases the week before. We see a growth of 12%, and this is the same trend as in European countries. We are potentially preparing for a possible new wave of the coronavirus. But we are preparing the health care system for this," said Viktor Liashko.

The head of the Ministry of Health emphasized that there may be problems with the supply of oxygen, as oxygen installations are manufactured in Ukraine where active hostilities are taking place. Therefore, Liashko urged Ukrainians to get vaccinated (here is a list of places where it can be done).