The law enforcement officers reported the suspicion of another soldier of the Russian Federation, who was killing civilians in the Kyiv region

Ukrainian law enforcement officers identified a Russian soldier who shot civilians in the back in the Kyiv region. He was reported the suspicion.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, five servicemen of the Russian Federation in a car with the letter V and the inscription "Tank Special Forces RUS" arrived at the enterprise near the village of Mriia, Buchanskyi district, Kyiv region.

Two unarmed civilians approached the occupiers — the owner and the security guard of the enterprise. The Russians were convinced that these people did not pose any threat to them, and gave the men the opportunity to leave. But as soon as the people moved a few meters away, the suspect, together with an unidentified Russian soldier, opened fire with machine guns in the back of the civilians and killed them. Ukrainian civilians received at least 12 gunshot wounds.

After that, the Russians entered the premises of the enterprise and stole valuables. They loaded the loot into a car. Surveillance cameras recorded this crime.

The law enforcement officers identified one of the Russian criminals. The senior lieutenant of the 5th separate guard tank tank of the Tatsyn Red Banner Order of Suvorov, 2nd degree of the brigade of the armed forces of the Russian Federation was informed in absentia of the suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (part 2 of article 28, part 2 of article 428 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).