More than 700 Russian soldiers of 64 separate motorized rifle brigades, which are accused of war crimes on the territory of Kyiv oblast, are trying to be released from service.

This is written by the publication "Important stories".

The soldiers contacted the publication and asked that their names not be published for security reasons. They told how the command does not allow them to be released from service, orders them to kill civilians, and takes away the loot in cars.

One of the interlocutors is now in Ukraine. He was transferred to the Kherson direction as part of the 64th brigade. According to his estimates, 80% of the brigadeʼs fighters, like himself, want to resign.

Among those who do not let the contract workers leave is the deputy commander of the brigade, lieutenant colonel Andrii Prokurat. Military soldier Andriy Frolkin, who previously admitted to looting and killing civilians in Kyiv oblast in an interview with "Important stories", claimed that it was the prosecutorʼs office that ordered the shooting of civilians.

According to the interlocutor, now in Russia, out of 64 brigades, even those whose contracts expired in May are not released.

"We were standing in the forest lane behind Andriivka. We were fired upon, and for a while, civilians were driving. And the Brigadier General [Guards Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov] said: "Everyone is under fire." There were three or four cars. During the inspection, it turned out that these were ordinary people, families who were going to Andriivka," said another serviceman of this brigade.

Also, according to him, Omurbekov ordered to kill "everyone whose phones are found." The command of the Russians in Andriivka not only gave orders to kill civilians but also actively robbed local houses.