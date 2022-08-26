The Armed Forces eliminated 400 Russian invaders over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 184 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 46 250 people killed, including 400 over the past day.
Also, the occupying army lost:
- 1 936 tanks;
- 4 251 armored combat vehicles;
- 1 040 artillery systems;
- 272 rocket salvo systems;
- 148 air defense systems;
- 234 aircraft;
- 202 helicopters;
- 834 operational-tactical level drones;
- 196 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 3 162 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 99 units of special equipment.
Last day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk direction.
- On August 25, Russian dictator Putin signed a decree increasing the number of army personnel by 137 000 from January 1, 2023. Thus, the total number of personnel should reach 1.15 million people. In response to this, Vedant Patel, the first deputy speaker of the Bureau of International Relations of the State Department, emphasized that Washingtonʼs support for Ukraine remains steadfast despite any external threats.