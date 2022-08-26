Singer Britney Spears released her first song since 2016. She was recently let out from her fatherʼs strict tutelage

American singer Britney Spears released a new song for the first time since 2016. She recorded it together with the famous musician Elton John.
The Associated Press writes about it.
Elton John and Britney Spears teamed up for the first time and created the club single “Hold Me Closer”. The song was based on Johnʼs 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” and added elements from his songs “The One” and “Donʼt Go Breaking My Heart”. At the same time, the lyrics of the song were written by Spears herself.
While John has been releasing new music for the past few years, the song marks Spearsʼ first release since her 2016 album Glory. Itʼs also Spearsʼ first song since being released from her fatherʼs custody.
“Sheʼs truly an icon, one of the biggest pop stars of all time, and she sounds amazing on this album. I love her very much and am thrilled with what we have created together," Elton John said in a statement. Spears said in a statement that she was honored to work with John.
- In 2006-2007, after divorcing her husband Kevin Federline, the singer lost custody of her children. For some time, she was treated for drug addiction and was a patient of psychiatric hospitals. In 2008, when Britney was in the hospital, her father, James Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallett were appointed guardians. They gained control over her life and finances.
- Britney Spears tried to get rid of guardianship through the court. In June 2021, she spoke for the first time in a public hearing, where she accused her father of forcing her to give concerts and take psychotropic drugs. James Spears himself claims that he acted solely in the interests of his daughter and wishes her well. The court refused to release the singer from guardianship.
- On August 13, 2021, it became known that James Spears decided to give up custody of his daughter, on September 30, the court took away custody from him, and on November 13, the Supreme Court of the City of Los Angeles confirmed this decision.