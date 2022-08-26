Singer Britney Spears released her first song since 2016. She was recently let out from her fatherʼs strict tutelage

American singer Britney Spears released a new song for the first time since 2016. She recorded it together with the famous musician Elton John.

The Associated Press writes about it.

Elton John and Britney Spears teamed up for the first time and created the club single “Hold Me Closer”. The song was based on Johnʼs 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” and added elements from his songs “The One” and “Donʼt Go Breaking My Heart”. At the same time, the lyrics of the song were written by Spears herself.

While John has been releasing new music for the past few years, the song marks Spearsʼ first release since her 2016 album Glory. Itʼs also Spearsʼ first song since being released from her fatherʼs custody.

“Sheʼs truly an icon, one of the biggest pop stars of all time, and she sounds amazing on this album. I love her very much and am thrilled with what we have created together," Elton John said in a statement. Spears said in a statement that she was honored to work with John.