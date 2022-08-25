The Ministry of Economy predicts the growth of the Ukrainian economy in 2023 by more than 15%

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine predicts serious growth of Ukrainian GDP next year. Currently, calculations show a growth of 15.5%.

Economy Minister Yuliya Svyridenko said this in an interview with Reuters.

According to her, the government is currently calculating macroeconomic indicators for the start of negotiations with the IMF on a new credit program. She emphasized that forecasts for 2023 vary widely — from a 0.4% drop to a 15.5% increase. This year, the Ukrainian economy will fall by 30-35%.

"We understand that we have to keep the economy moving. It is very difficult to make new predictions because of uncertainty. It completely depends on the military scenario," added Svyridenko.

She did not name the amount that Ukraine would seek to receive from the IMF, but emphasized that the new program should be "large-scale" and should be agreed as soon as possible.