Ukraine expects to receive up to $16 billion in aid by the end of the year

By the end of the year, Ukraine expects to receive up to $16 billion in additional aid from international partners.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

He noted that after the invasion of Russia in February, Ukraine remains financially stable thanks to the support of creditors. But more than 40% of government spending this year — nearly $11.5 billion — is for military purposes. This includes $7.7 billion for military salaries and another $3.65 billion for weapons purchases.

Shmyhal also said that since the invasion of Ukraine, the government has been able to attract more than $14 billion in foreign funding.