Ukraine expects to receive up to $16 billion in aid by the end of the year

By the end of the year, Ukraine expects to receive up to $16 billion in additional aid from international partners.
This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
He noted that after the invasion of Russia in February, Ukraine remains financially stable thanks to the support of creditors. But more than 40% of government spending this year — nearly $11.5 billion — is for military purposes. This includes $7.7 billion for military salaries and another $3.65 billion for weapons purchases.
Shmyhal also said that since the invasion of Ukraine, the government has been able to attract more than $14 billion in foreign funding.
- Yulia Svyridenko, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, said that due to the war, the real gross domestic product of Ukraine may decrease by 35-40% by the end of the year.
- Canada will allocate $350 million to Ukraine for the heating season.
- Ukraine received a €200 million soft loan from Italy. These funds will be used for teachersʼ salaries.