News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 45 850 Russian occupiers during the six months of the war

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 183 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 45 850 people killed, as well as:

  • 1 929 tanks;
  • 4 245 armored combat vehicles;
  • 1 037 artillery systems;
  • 272 rocket salvo systems;
  • 148 air defense systems;
  • 234 aircraft;
  • 202 helicopters;
  • 828 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 196 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 3 160 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
  • 99 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.