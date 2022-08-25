The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 45 850 Russian occupiers during the six months of the war

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 183 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 45 850 people killed, as well as:
- 1 929 tanks;
- 4 245 armored combat vehicles;
- 1 037 artillery systems;
- 272 rocket salvo systems;
- 148 air defense systems;
- 234 aircraft;
- 202 helicopters;
- 828 operational-tactical level drones;
- 196 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 3 160 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 99 units of special equipment.
Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.
- At night, in the south, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Kakhovka Bridge and air defense systems of the Russians, as well as destroyed the warehouse and hit the command and observation post.