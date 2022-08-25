Ukrainian aviation struck the Kakhovka Bridge and the air defense systems of the Russians

At night, in the south, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Kakhovka Bridge and air defense systems of the Russians, as well as destroyed the warehouse and hit the command and observation post.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

Four times, aviation struck areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and equipment in the Beryslavskyi district of the Kherson region, in particular, air defense systems in Nova Kakhovka.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command and observation post of the battalion tactical group of the 33rd motorized rifle regiment and the 7th military base. The final losses of the enemy are "explored".

In total, during the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 12 occupiers, three units of armored vehicles and an ammunition depot in the south.

According to the command, the situation on the southern front "remains difficult and tense, but is controlled by the defense forces." The enemy continues to conduct combat operations along the occupied defense line, significant changes in composition and position are not recorded.