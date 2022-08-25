The Russians had shelling Dnipropetrovsk region all night. There are three children among the injured

At night, the Russian army shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region — Synelnykivskyi, Nikopolskyi, Kryvorizkyi, and Dniprovskyi.

This was reported by the head of the oblast administration Valentyn Reznichenko. He called this night extremely difficult.

After midnight, the enemy struck the Synelnykivskyi district for the fourth time in a day. Several buildings were destroyed in Velykomykhailivka. There was 8 injured. Among them are three children. The youngest girl is only two years old. Everyone of them is in the hospital.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the village of Chapline. The Russian attack that took place the day before took the lives of more than 20 people, among them two boys — 6 and 11 years old.

"They were just playing at home when Russian missiles flew there. The police have opened criminal proceedings regarding violations of the laws and customs of war," Reznichenko added.