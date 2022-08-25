The Russians had shelling Dnipropetrovsk region all night. There are three children among the injured

At night, the Russian army shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region — Synelnykivskyi, Nikopolskyi, Kryvorizkyi, and Dniprovskyi.
This was reported by the head of the oblast administration Valentyn Reznichenko. He called this night extremely difficult.
After midnight, the enemy struck the Synelnykivskyi district for the fourth time in a day. Several buildings were destroyed in Velykomykhailivka. There was 8 injured. Among them are three children. The youngest girl is only two years old. Everyone of them is in the hospital.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the village of Chapline. The Russian attack that took place the day before took the lives of more than 20 people, among them two boys — 6 and 11 years old.
"They were just playing at home when Russian missiles flew there. The police have opened criminal proceedings regarding violations of the laws and customs of war," Reznichenko added.
The enemy covered the Nikopolslyi district three times with fire from "Hrad"s and heavy artillery. 11 shells landed in Nikopol and the Marhanets community. There were no casualties.
The Kryvorizkyi district was shelled by Russian "Hurricane"s and "Smerch"es. We kissed in Apostolivska and Shirokivska communities. The village of Koshove was left without electricity. Several rockets also landed in one of districts of Kryvyi Rih. There was destruction of housing. People are not injured.
The Russians directed a rocket at the Dnipro region. Our military shot her down.
- Over the past day, three rocket strikes on the village of Chapline in the Dnipropetrovsk region took the lives of 22 people.