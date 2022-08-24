Russiaʼs invasion caused almost 400 billion hryvnias of damage to Ukraineʼs nature

Russiaʼs invasion caused 395 billion hryvnias of damage to Ukraineʼs nature.

This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

During the six months of the war, more than 2,000 cases of damage to the environment were recorded. In particular, losses due to air pollution amount to 176 billion hryvnias, losses to water resources amount to 106.3 billion, and to soils — 8.8 billion.

"Since the beginning of Russiaʼs large-scale invasion of Ukraine, we have been recording all the occupierʼs crimes against the environment in order to make him pay in full for what he has done to the Ukrainian people," the department emphasized.