Six months of war cost Ukraine a trillion hryvnias from the state budget

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine has spent almost a trillion hryvnias from the state budget.
This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
"More than 40% of everything spent from the state budget is for the needs of the army. 288 billion hryvnias — for the salaries of the military, 135 billion hryvnias — for the purchase and repair of military equipment, the purchase of ammunition and defense products," said the head of the government.
On July 1, the European Commission proposed a new macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine worth one billion euros, and on July 12, the EU Council approved this proposal. This is the first part of an exceptional macro-financial aid package of up to €9 billion, announced by the European Commission on May 18 and approved by the European Council at the June 23-24 summit.
On August 1, the EU sent a billion euros to Ukraine, the first tranche is already in the NBU account.