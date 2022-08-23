Six months of war cost Ukraine a trillion hryvnias from the state budget

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine has spent almost a trillion hryvnias from the state budget.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"More than 40% of everything spent from the state budget is for the needs of the army. 288 billion hryvnias — for the salaries of the military, 135 billion hryvnias — for the purchase and repair of military equipment, the purchase of ammunition and defense products," said the head of the government.