News

Six months of war cost Ukraine a trillion hryvnias from the state budget

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine has spent almost a trillion hryvnias from the state budget.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"More than 40% of everything spent from the state budget is for the needs of the army. 288 billion hryvnias — for the salaries of the military, 135 billion hryvnias — for the purchase and repair of military equipment, the purchase of ammunition and defense products," said the head of the government.

On July 1, the European Commission proposed a new macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine worth one billion euros, and on July 12, the EU Council approved this proposal. This is the first part of an exceptional macro-financial aid package of up to €9 billion, announced by the European Commission on May 18 and approved by the European Council at the June 23-24 summit.

On August 1, the EU sent a billion euros to Ukraine, the first tranche is already in the NBU account.