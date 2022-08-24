”I believe that Ukraine will win the war.” Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and announced a new aid package

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Kyiv on the occasion of the anniversary of Ukrainian independence. He has already held a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Johnson also announced a new £54 million aid package during the visit, which will include machines to search for mines in coastal waters, 850 hand-held Black Hornet micro-drones and more than a thousand barrage munitions (presumably kamikaze drones). The brand of ammunition is not listed on the British government website.

Great Britain is also preparing to provide Ukraine with vehicles for searching for mines in coastal waters.

"Boris, thank you for the uncompromising support of our country from the first days of full-scale Russian aggression, for steadfastly defending the interests of Ukraine on the international arena! Our country is lucky to have such a friend," the President of Ukraine emphasized.