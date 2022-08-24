The Prime Minister of Finland once again got into a scandal — she had to apologize for nude photos of Finnish celebrities in her residence

Finlandʼs Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologized for topless photos of several Finnish celebrities at her residence. She called them "inappropriate."
The BBC writes about it.
The photos were taken in July and recently spread on social networks. On it, two women are kissing and covering their bare breasts: one with their hands, and the other with the inscription "Finland".
Marin said the photo was taken at a party at her residence in Helsinki after the Ruisrock festival. According to the media, the photo itself was taken in the toilet on the first floor, which was used by all the guests.
"We went to the sauna, swam and spent time together. Such a photo should not have been taken, but otherwise nothing extraordinary happened at the meeting," added Marin.
- On August 18, the Finnish mass media published a video from a private party, which featured Finnish celebrities and Sanna Marin. The video shows the head of government dancing and having fun with other public figures. Critics of the prime minister were outraged and began to accuse her of spending little time on work and instead going to parties and festivals.
- Some media and the opposition drew attention to the frame, in which a phrase with the word "flour" was heard — thatʼs how cocaine is called in Finnish slang. Marin stated that there were no drugs at the party and she did not drink alcohol in excessive quantities. The opposition demanded that she take a drug test — Marin agreed and did it on August 19. It turned out to be negative.