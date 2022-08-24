The Prime Minister of Finland once again got into a scandal — she had to apologize for nude photos of Finnish celebrities in her residence

Finlandʼs Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologized for topless photos of several Finnish celebrities at her residence. She called them "inappropriate."

The BBC writes about it.

The photos were taken in July and recently spread on social networks. On it, two women are kissing and covering their bare breasts: one with their hands, and the other with the inscription "Finland".

Marin said the photo was taken at a party at her residence in Helsinki after the Ruisrock festival. According to the media, the photo itself was taken in the toilet on the first floor, which was used by all the guests.

"We went to the sauna, swam and spent time together. Such a photo should not have been taken, but otherwise nothing extraordinary happened at the meeting," added Marin.