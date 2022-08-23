The Secretary of NSDC believes that Russia commits terrorist attacks on its territory in order to mobilize the population

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksiy Danilov, believes that Russia is currently in dire need of population mobilization. Therefore, it arranges terrorist attacks on its territory in order to rally people against Ukraine.
He wrote about it on his Twitter.
"Support for the war is falling in Russia. The Kremlin needs public mobilization. The FSB is expected to organize a series of terrorist attacks in Russian cities with mass casualties among civilians," Danilov noted.
According to him, blowing up the car of the daughter of the ideologist of the "Russian peace" Oleksandr Duginʼs, Daria, is only the first step on this path.
- On the evening of August 20, a car exploded in the suburbs of Moscow, in which was Daria Dugina, the daughter of the Russian philosopher and ideologist of the "Russian peace", Oleksandr Dugin. She died on the spot. 29-year-old Daria worked in journalism, was a propagandist on Russian channels and supported Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. In March 2022, it was added to the US sanctions list, and in June it came under the sanctions of Great Britain.
- The Russian FSB accused Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk of murdering Daria Dugina, who allegedly left for Estonia with her daughter after the car was blown up. They said that the Ukrainian woman allegedly drove a Mini Cooper and had three autonomers: Ukraine, Kazakhstan and "DPR". Vovkʼs "military ID" was also made public there and assured that she is serving in "Azov". However, both the National Guard and “Azov” deny the presence of such a woman in their service.