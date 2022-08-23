The Secretary of NSDC believes that Russia commits terrorist attacks on its territory in order to mobilize the population

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksiy Danilov, believes that Russia is currently in dire need of population mobilization. Therefore, it arranges terrorist attacks on its territory in order to rally people against Ukraine.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

"Support for the war is falling in Russia. The Kremlin needs public mobilization. The FSB is expected to organize a series of terrorist attacks in Russian cities with mass casualties among civilians," Danilov noted.

According to him, blowing up the car of the daughter of the ideologist of the "Russian peace" Oleksandr Duginʼs, Daria, is only the first step on this path.