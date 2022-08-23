For the first time, the SSU blocked the crypto-wallet of a Russian who collected money for the Russian army

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) blocked the virtual crypto-wallet of a Russian citizen who called himself a volunteer and collected money for the needs of the occupying army.

This was reported to the SSU.

This became possible thanks to cooperation with foreign crypto companies. At the time of blocking, the Russianʼs account accumulated more than UAH 800 000 equivalents. These funds were seized, and now the issue of transferring them to Ukraine is being resolved.

The investigation established that the perpetrator spent a significant part of the money on military equipment for the militants of the L/DPR terrorist organization. He also created thematic photos and videos, distributed the posts of his like-minded people about supporting the Russian occupiers, and reported on the use of the collected funds.

The Russian was informed of the suspicion under part 1 of Art. 258-5 (financing of terrorism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.