The SSU exposed a group of Russian GRU agents. It included members of the same family who corrected rocket strikes on Zaporizhzhia

In the Zaporizhzhia oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) neutralized a group of agents of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (better known as the GRU). These people collected data on the deployment and movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south.

This is reported in the SSU.

The criminal group was organized by a resident of temporarily occupied Melitopol. She was recruited by the Russian special services, who promised the woman a managerial position in the occupation administration of the city.

According to the investigation, the agentʼs husband is fighting against Ukraine as part of Russian troops and is taking a direct part in hostilities on the southern front. To collect intelligence, the woman involved her father-in-law, who lived in Zaporizhzhia. He was supposed to observe the movement of Ukrainian troops and take photographs of objects.

The traitor passed the received information to the occupiers, who used the data to prepare rocket and artillery attacks on Zaporizhzhia.