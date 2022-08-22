In the Donetsk oblast were detained two men, who were passing on information about the location of the HIMARS systems to the Russians

In the front-line areas of the Donetsk oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained two Russian informants who were collecting information about the location of HIMARS rocket artillery systems.

The SSU reported this on August 22.

The men scouted and gave the occupiers the exact coordinates of the location of the troops and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the combat positions of the HIMARS systems. In addition, they collected information on the location of local critical infrastructure facilities. So, on their tip, the Russians fired at the water intake system in the city of Selydove.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The men transmitted information through one of the officials of the "Peopleʼs Militia of the DPR", providing him with photos with objects marked on electronic maps, they used the Russian social network "Vkontakte" to communicate with each other.

Both men were informed of the suspicion of collaborationism (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code) and arrested.