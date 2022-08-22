Investigators have established the identity of the occupiers who filmed their crimes on a stolen phone in Kharkiv Oblast

A group of independent investigators of InformNapalm identified six Russian invaders who moved into the home of a local resident in the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv region, stole her phone, and filmed their crimes on it.

The Russians broke down the door of the apartment and stole equipment and clothes, including underwear. And, of course, they cleaned the washing machine. The occupiers filmed their crimes on a mobile phone, but the cloud storage was not turned off. The owner began to see photos and videos of unknown men in military uniform drinking and having fun at her house on Google storage. The woman, who was abroad at the time, contacted the police.

Investigators claim that the following military personnel is present on these recordings: