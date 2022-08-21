In Kharkiv oblast, the Russian occupiers filmed their crimes on a stolen phone. Records were found in cloud storage

In the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv oblast, Russian soldiers moved into the home of a local resident, stole her phone and recorded their crimes on it. The records appeared in the cloud storage, and the police managed to identify the occupants.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Police Investigation Department in Kharkiv oblast, reported this.

The Russians broke down the door of the apartment, stole equipment and clothes, including underwear. And, of course, they took the washing machine. The occupiers filmed their crimes on a mobile phone, but the cloud storage was not turned off. The owner began to see photos and videos of unknown men in military uniform drinking and having fun at her house in the Google storage. The woman, who was abroad at the time, contacted the police.

According to the head of the Kharkiv police, the Russian occupiers were most surprised by a bottle of alcohol with a scorpion and a snake inside.

"Most of these ruscists have already been installed. It is interesting that they come from big cities — Moscow, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod. That is, they should have seen alcohol bottles and washing machines earlier," Bolvinov wrote.

He showed what the Russians recorded on the stolen phone: