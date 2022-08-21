Alarm signals have been updated in Ukraine, which will notify about various types of danger.
The Center for Combating Disinformation writes about this.
"Due to the escalation of nuclear blackmail of the Russian Federation, territorial communities have introduced several alarm signals that will notify of various types of danger," the Center emphasized.
So, the signal of chemical danger will sound like church bells, the signal of radiation danger will sound like a warning bell. The sound of the train horn will announce the evacuation of the city. If such a signal is activated, one should turn on the local radio or television and wait for further information.
In the event of an air alarm, a long continuous siren signal sounds for at least 30 seconds.
- Since March 4, Russian troops have occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. Currently, it is under constant shelling. The Russians have already hit a high-voltage communication line of an autotransformer near a dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel, and near a welding station and radiation source storage facility.
- The occupiers declared that on August 19 they were expecting a "large-scale provocation" at the ZNPP, allegedly from Ukraine, and announced an online broadcast. Then the Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that the Russians had announced an unexpected "day off" at the station.
- Russian occupiers extended a "short-term holiday" for Ukrainian personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Military intelligence believes that this may indicate the intention of the occupiers to disconnect the station from Ukrainian power grids and power supply. If this happens, the station will be without power for a certain period of time. Emergency power supply will be provided with the help of diesel substations. This can be dangerous, as the risk of critical situations will increase.