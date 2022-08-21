Alarm signals have been updated in Ukraine, which will notify about various types of danger.

The Center for Combating Disinformation writes about this.

"Due to the escalation of nuclear blackmail of the Russian Federation, territorial communities have introduced several alarm signals that will notify of various types of danger," the Center emphasized.

So, the signal of chemical danger will sound like church bells, the signal of radiation danger will sound like a warning bell. The sound of the train horn will announce the evacuation of the city. If such a signal is activated, one should turn on the local radio or television and wait for further information.

In the event of an air alarm, a long continuous siren signal sounds for at least 30 seconds.