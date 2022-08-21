In the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, the bodies of three more people were found under the rubble of a house. The death toll rose to 18

The number of victims of the shelling of a residential building in the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv on August 18 has increased to 18 people.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehobiv, head of the oblast military administration.

The bodies of three more victims were found under the rubble. Search operations are currently underway at the site of the attack.

Also, according to the head of the administration, on the night of August 21, the Russians fired missiles from the city of Belgorod over Kharkiv oblast.

One of the missiles hit an unfinished private house in the village of Rohan, causing a fire. Two people were injured — a 36-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman.

Two missiles hit the village of Dokuchaevske, Kharkiv district, and damaged the administrative building of an educational institution. There was a fire in an open area. No one was hurt.