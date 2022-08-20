In the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, the bodies of three more people were found under the rubble of a dormitory. The death toll rose to 24

In the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, the bodies of three more victims were found under the rubble of a dormitory destroyed by Russian rockets. The total number of dead has increased to 24 people.

The Kharkiv City Council wrote about this in its Telegram channel.

"One man, the other bodies are in such a condition that they require expert examination. Employees of the State Emergency Service are continuing search operations at the scene of the tragedy," the message reads.

Also on that day, the Russians hit another dormitory — in the Slobidsky district. Six people died there. Thus, a total of 24 civilians were killed in the strikes on Kharkiv.