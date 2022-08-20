”Energoatom”: the Russian missiles that hit Voznesensk could have flown in the direction of the Southern Ukrainian NPP

The Energoatom company believes that the Russian missiles that hit Voznesensk, Mykolaiv oblast, could have been aimed at the South Ukrainian NPP. They emphasized that the fact of shelling the observation area of the NPP is already nuclear terrorism.

Energoatom wrote about this in its Telegram channel.

"The very fact of shelling of the surveillance zone of the South Ukrainian NPP is another cynical act of Russian nuclear terrorism. After all, fragments of an enemy rocket that hit the house were found on the spot. And it is possible that this missile was aimed specifically at the SUNPP, which the Russian military tried to seize at the beginning of March," the company said.

They recalled that Russian troops tried to capture this nuclear power plant at the beginning of the invasion, when they bypassed Mykolaiv and moved towards Voznesensk. But they were stopped by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.