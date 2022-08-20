The Russians hit a high-rise building in Voznesensk with rockets. Four children were seriously injured

The Russians shelled the city of Voznesensk in Mykolayiv oblast. Rockets hit a five-story building and private houses.

This was reported by the oblast governor Vitaliy Kim.

So far, nine people are known to be injured. Among the injured are four children.

The head of the Mykolaiv oblast council, Hanna Zamazeyeva, added that doctors from the regional childrenʼs hospital had left for the place.

"Two children injured as a result of the shelling are being operated on the spot — in Voznesensk. The third child with serious injuries is being taken to the regional center for assistance," she said.

