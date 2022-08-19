Soldiers of the Soviet Army will be reburied in Lviv

According to the decision of the city council of Lviv, the bodies of Soviet servicemen and those who died during the Second World War will be reburied from the Field of Mars.

Radio Svoboda writes about it.

Instead, a cemetery for Ukrainian defenders will be set up on the Field of Mars — the Memorial Complex of Heroes of Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers who died in the Ukrainian-Russian war are already buried at this place. They also set aside a place for the burial of UPA soldiers.

"This will be a new element of memorial architecture. In the developed preliminary concept of the Memorial, we envisage military burials of the Heroes of Ukraine, a memorial park and a memorial square. It should be a place of silence and reflection," noted the chief architect of Lviv, Anton Kolomeytsev.