Soldiers of the Soviet Army will be reburied in Lviv

According to the decision of the city council of Lviv, the bodies of Soviet servicemen and those who died during the Second World War will be reburied from the Field of Mars.
Radio Svoboda writes about it.
Instead, a cemetery for Ukrainian defenders will be set up on the Field of Mars — the Memorial Complex of Heroes of Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers who died in the Ukrainian-Russian war are already buried at this place. They also set aside a place for the burial of UPA soldiers.
"This will be a new element of memorial architecture. In the developed preliminary concept of the Memorial, we envisage military burials of the Heroes of Ukraine, a memorial park and a memorial square. It should be a place of silence and reflection," noted the chief architect of Lviv, Anton Kolomeytsev.
- In October 2021, the Lviv City Executive Committee decided not to transfer the ashes of NKVD agent Mykola Kuznetsov to his relatives in Russia. The mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovy, then noted that until the citizens of Ukraine imprisoned in the occupied territories and in Russia return home, the decision on reburial will not have the support of the executive committee.