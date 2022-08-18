The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a group of attackers who for two years massively “mined” objects throughout Ukraine

The Security Service stopped the activities of hackers who terrorized Ukraine with mass messages about "mining".

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine press service.

The service exposed two regional leaders of the group of anonymous miners "FR Destructor", which during the last two years reported a significant number of fake mines in different regions of Ukraine.

"The perpetrators became particularly active on the eve of the Russian Federationʼs large-scale invasion of Ukraine and resumed their destructive activities in recent months," the SBU reports.

The law enforcement officers exposed them after another anonymous report about the mining of infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine.

Criminals sent anonymous e-mails using special computer programs to hide their location, searched social networks for users who were involved in spreading false anonymous messages about landmines.

They also organized encrypted chats in which they offered money for sending anonymous messages. The perpetrators received payment for services from the coordinator in the Russian Federation to the cards of Ukrainian banks using virtual exchange points.

During the searches, mobile phones, bank cards, and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were seized from them. The possible involvement of the detainees in cooperation with the special services of the Russian Federation is being checked.