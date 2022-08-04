The search for explosives continues in Ternopil, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi and Khmelnytskyi. People were evacuated

In Ukraine, oblast centers are looking for explosives at important infrastructure facilities. It is reported that there is a mass influx of messages about landmines.

In Ternopil, people were evacuated from the premises of the railway station and Central Shopping Center. The head of oblast administration, Volodymyr Trush, reported that no explosives were found.

In Rivne, it was reported that railway stations and streets were mined, Ukrinform reports. Information was also received about the possible mining of the Central Market and the railway station in Vinnytsia.

In Kropyvnytskyi, they are looking for explosives in the Central Market, and in Khmelnytskyi - at the bus station, the vegetable market, and the railway station.