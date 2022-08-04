The search for explosives continues in Ternopil, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi and Khmelnytskyi. People were evacuated

In Ukraine, oblast centers are looking for explosives at important infrastructure facilities. It is reported that there is a mass influx of messages about landmines.
In Ternopil, people were evacuated from the premises of the railway station and Central Shopping Center. The head of oblast administration, Volodymyr Trush, reported that no explosives were found.
In Rivne, it was reported that railway stations and streets were mined, Ukrinform reports. Information was also received about the possible mining of the Central Market and the railway station in Vinnytsia.
In Kropyvnytskyi, they are looking for explosives in the Central Market, and in Khmelnytskyi - at the bus station, the vegetable market, and the railway station.
- In Ukraine, since the beginning of 2022, a wave of false reports about landmines has been recorded. Specialists had to check more than 3 100 objects, none of them found explosives. The State Emergency Service reported that most of the messages came from Russia or from the occupied territories. The SSU linked the wave of "mines" to the Russian Federation.