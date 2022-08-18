Russian troops destroyed more than a thousand residential buildings in Dnipropetrovsk oblast since February 24

In Dnipropetrovsk oblast, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have destroyed more than a thousand residential buildings.

This was reported by the head of the oblast council Mykola Lukashuk at a briefing in the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center.

According to him, in the Nikopol district from July 12 to August 16, the Russians destroyed and damaged 309 private residential buildings and 117 high-rise buildings. The Russian army is constantly shelling the district from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia oblast.

In Kryvyy Rih district in recent weeks the enemy shells completely destroyed 30 private houses and damaged almost 500. In the Zelenodolsk community, which borders Kherson oblast, 59 high-rise buildings were damaged by shelling.

Mykola Lukashuk added that seven communities of Dnipropetrovsk oblast were included in the list of those located in the hostilities zone.