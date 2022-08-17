The occupiers shelled Dnipropetrovsk oblast. There are no casualties

At night, the Russian army shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast — Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Eight times the enemy fired at Nikopol from barrel artillery. In the city, six private houses, cars and a gas line were mutilated. People are unharmed.

The Russians fired 40 shells from the "Grad" at the Chervonohryhorivka community. A local enterprise and a power line were damaged. Russian projectiles also hit the recently repaired Nikopol highway, creating potholes there. It passed without casualties or injuries.

The enemy fired from "Hurricane"s in the Kryvyi Rih district. The Shyrokivsk community came under attack. There no casualties or damage.