Only 1% of people agreed to take a Russian passport in the occupied territories of Kherson oblast and Zaporizhzhia oblast

Only a few thousand citizens from the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts took a Russian passport. This is 1% of the entire adult population.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

According to the Ministry of TOT, many Ukrainians decide to leave the temporarily occupied territories precisely because of forced passporting.

"People realize that the losses from this pseudo-document are much greater than the benefits," the Ministry of Reintegration notes.