”Nova Poshta” together with the State Emergency Service began the development of sapper robots

The group of companies "Nova Poshta" and the State Emergency Service started the development of robot sappers.

This was reported by the press service of the NP.

According to the plan, a sapper robot will be created for demining reservoirs and another type for land demining. The State Emergency Service has already defined the main requirements for robots, and the NP has taken responsibility for the technical direction, as well as for the search and attraction of partners.

Oleksiy Taranenko, director of development of Nova Poshta, explained that the company has considerable experience in the field of robotics.

"Together with Ukrainian startups and our own R&D team, we have already developed and implemented three models of robots at our facilities. Now we will use this expertise in a joint project with rescuers to help return Ukraine to a safe life faster," said Taranenko.

Nova Poshta robot.

The companies plan to develop and provide calculations for pyrotechnicians with at least 20 robots of each type.