Two plasma emissions have been recorded on the Sun, which can trigger strong magnetic storms

During the last two days, two plasma emissions have been recorded on the Sun, which can lead to magnetic storms.
This is reported by Space.com.
Two coronal mass ejections were recorded on August 14 and 15. By the time these emissions reach the Earth, one of them can "eat" the other, because the second emission is more powerful than the first and absorbs it. The emissions are expected to reach Earth on August 18 and could lead to a magnetic storm, as well as the appearance of the northern lights further south than usual. Strong magnetic storms may cover the Earth on August 18 and 19.
- The sun goes through regular cycles of increasing and decreasing activity, which affect the weather conditions of the Earth. Currently, the activity of the star is in its minimum phase, and this should lead our world to a light ice age, as it was several hundred years ago. However, this time it wonʼt be due to global warming.