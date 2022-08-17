Two plasma emissions have been recorded on the Sun, which can trigger strong magnetic storms

During the last two days, two plasma emissions have been recorded on the Sun, which can lead to magnetic storms.

This is reported by Space.com.

Two coronal mass ejections were recorded on August 14 and 15. By the time these emissions reach the Earth, one of them can "eat" the other, because the second emission is more powerful than the first and absorbs it. The emissions are expected to reach Earth on August 18 and could lead to a magnetic storm, as well as the appearance of the northern lights further south than usual. Strong magnetic storms may cover the Earth on August 18 and 19.