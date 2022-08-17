The SSU has established the chronology and details of the North Crimean Canal detonation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) established the chronology of the seizure of the Kakhovska HPP and the blowing up of the North Crimean Canal.

The SSU reported this on August 17.

It was possible to identify two soldiers of the Russian Federation who gave criminal orders. This is the deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation for logistics, Major General Mikhail Yasnikov, and the commander of the 11th separate engineering brigade, Colonel Dmitry Markov. They directly commanded the seizure of the Kakhovska HPP and the blowing up of the North Crimean Canal.

Their actions negatively affected the water supply of the region, the operation of the irrigation system of the Kherson oblast, caused significant damage to the environment and particularly large material losses to Ukraine.

The SSU investigators found out that Major General Yasnikov gave orders for the illegal seizure of both critical infrastructure facilities, while Colonel Markov directed the detonations.

They are suspected of violating the laws and customs of war. Investigators established that on February 24, the Russian military, using heavy weapons: