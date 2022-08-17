Turkey denied Russiaʼs statement about the contract for the supply of S-400 missiles

Turkeyʼs defense procurement agency denied Moscowʼs report on the signing of an agreement on the purchase of S-400 missiles.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The day before, Russia announced that it had signed a contract to supply Turkey with additional air defense missiles. According to the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, the document provides for the production of components of the Russian S-400 system in Turkey.

Turkeyʼs Defense Procurement Agency denied that the deal had been signed and said there had been no changes since the original contract was signed in 2017.