Turkey denied Russiaʼs statement about the contract for the supply of S-400 missiles

Turkeyʼs defense procurement agency denied Moscowʼs report on the signing of an agreement on the purchase of S-400 missiles.
This is reported by Bloomberg.
The day before, Russia announced that it had signed a contract to supply Turkey with additional air defense missiles. According to the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of the Russian Federation, the document provides for the production of components of the Russian S-400 system in Turkey.
Turkeyʼs Defense Procurement Agency denied that the deal had been signed and said there had been no changes since the original contract was signed in 2017.
- According to The Washington Post, Russia has turned to Turkey for help in circumventing sanctions imposed against it because of the war in Ukraine. They hope that Turkey will agree to proposals that will help the Russian Federation avoid sanctions restrictions in the banking, energy and industrial sectors. The proposal calls for Erdoganʼs government to allow Russia to buy stakes in Turkish refineries, oil terminals and storage facilities, a move that economists say could help hide the origins of exports after the European Unionʼs oil embargo takes full effect next year.
- Russia is also demanding that several state-owned Turkish banks open correspondent accounts for the largest Russian banks, which economists and sanctions experts say would be a flagrant violation of Western sanctions, and that Russian industrial producers be allowed to operate in free economic zones in Turkey.
- On August 5, Russian media reported that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on partial payment of Russian gas in rubles.
- The Financial Times newspaper, citing its own sources, wrote that the European Union is discussing the possibility of introducing sanctions against Turkey if it helps Russia circumvent Western restrictions.