Ministry of Education: Only 41% of institutions are ready for the beginning of the academic year

Only 41% of educational institutions in Ukraine are ready for the academic year in war conditions.

This is reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, and the Minister of Education and Science, Serhiy Shkarlet, said that they had checked the readiness of 80% of institutions in Ukraine.

According to Scarlett, the form of the educational process will depend on the security situation, and parents will have the decisive vote. Commenting on the information that school administrations allegedly force parents to sign an agreement that in the event of an emergency, they will not have any claims against the school administration or employees, Scarlett said: "Itʼs basically a kind of self-dealing, because under any situation..." parents, if they brought the child to school...the school is responsible for the child."

In his turn, Monastyrsky emphasized that with the offline format of education, the responsibility for safety lies with the administration of the educational institution. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that local authorities are primarily responsible for preparing educational institutions for a safe educational process.

According to Monastyrskyi, the worst situation with readiness for a safe new school year is in Mykolaiv and Poltava oblast, the best is in Lviv, Chernivtsi oblasts and Kyiv.